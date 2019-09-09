El-Rufai reacts to tribunal’s verdict, calls for unity in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

Malam Nasir El-Rufai has welcomed the affirmation of his re-election as Governor of Kaduna state by the Election Petitions Tribunal and call on all residents of the state to join hands in progressive endeavours for peace and development of the state.

A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House issued by Muyiwa Adekeye, the Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the governor quoted the governor as thanking the tribunal for its verdict and expressing his gratitude to the people of the state whose electoral choice has been reaffirmed.

He said the governor spoke as he received congratulations from APC leaders in the state, members of the National Assembly and senior officials of the state government.

“We welcome the verdict of the election tribunal. We thank the people who cast the votes that have just been reaffirmed and acknowledge the hard work of our legal team.

“There is no time to exult in victory. We must remain focused on addressing the challenges our state confronts. Let us do it together, uphold peace and promote development in Kaduna state,” he said.

