El-Rufai proposes N245.4bn budget for 2020

The Kaduna State Governor Nasir El’rufai on Saturday proposed a budget size of N245.4bn for 2020 for the attainment of good governance in the state.

The governor, represented by his Deputy Hadiza Balarabe, during a Town Hall Meeting on the 2020 draft budget estimates said the recurrent expenditure is set at N62.9 billion.

The governor said the budget when approved is projected to have a capital to a recurrent ratio of 72 per cent to 28 per cent.

“The 2020 budget is conceived to accelerate the attainment of our governance agenda. We propose a budget size of N245.4bn. The capital component is N177.29bn, an unprecedented figure in absolute and percentage terms in the fiscal history of the state.

“With recurrent expenses set at N62.9bn, the 2020 budget, when approved, is projected to have a capital to a recurrent ratio of 72%:28%. Most of the capital spending will be in the Economic Social Sectors, amounting to about N144bn.

“We propose to spend N68bn on Public Works and Infrastructure. As you are aware, we are implementing an urban renewal programme in Kaduna. This includes the construction of seven new roads and the upgrade of 14 others to improve connections within Kaduna metropolis. Similar projects are envisaged for our two other main cities, Kafanchan and Zaria.

“Capital expenditure on Education and Health are proposed at N33.9bn and N23.3bn, respectively. In the first term, this government doubled primary school enrolment, recruited 25,000 primary school teachers and began a programme of school renovation and rebuilding,” the governor noted.

Governor El-Rufai pointed out that the enormous challenges remained in upgrading 4,250 public primary schools and about 500 secondary schools inherited in largely decrepit conditions.

“Many schools have no classroom furniture and lack water and sanitation facilities. We will continue the patient work required to fix thousands of schools,” he said.

The government further stated that investments in primary health care will continue to be central to their programme to tackle maternal and infant mortality. He said they will also fast track the implementation of the Contributory Health Insurance Scheme In the state.

