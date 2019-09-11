El-rufai: PDP will never be relevant again in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai has said that the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will never be relevant again in the state.

The governor disclosed this while addressing All Progressives Party loyalists who visited him to congratulate him over his victory at the tribunal.

ADVERTISEMENT

El-rufai said the PDP, apart from embezzling public funds, also destroyed the state in the last 16 years of their administration.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

“Today we were told we are the honest and the liars are told they are liars. God willing, PDP will never be relevant in this state. We don’t talk too much because if God gives you leadership, all you need to do is to focus on ‎your work so that God will make it easy for you to deliver.

“We don’t talk about their injustice, we don’t talk about the public wealth they embezzled to build houses and didn’t repair or provide water. They didn’t provide roads and markets.

“They only destroyed the town where they were supposed to do something better they caved it out and shared to people to build corner shops. All the money given to them in 16 years, they can’t show you one project except the Kawo express road,” he said.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App