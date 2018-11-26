El-Rufai mourns Abba Kyari

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Nasir Elrufai of Kaduna State has condoled the family of late elder statesman, retired Brigadier-General Abba Kyari.

General Kyari was appointed military governor of North Central State in 1967 and served in that capacity till 1975.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai in a message of condolence described the late elder-statesman as a shining star of his generation.

“The Kaduna State Government regrets to announce the death of Brigadier-General Abba Kyari, who was military governor of the state from 1967 to 1975

“Malam El-Rufai recalls that earlier this year, he had the honour to visit and thank General Kyari for his service to the state,” he said.

El-Rufai said Kaduna State will miss his wise counsel but noted with gratitude that Allah blessed him to ripe old age.

“We pray Allah to grant him Aljannah Firdaus and to uphold his family,”