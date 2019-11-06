El-Rufai meets lawmakers, religious leaders over insecurity

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, on Wednesday, met behind close doors with House of Representatives members from the state, Kaduna State Assembly members, traditional and religious leaders from Birnin Gwari, Chikun and Igabi local government areas alongside heads of security agencies in the State.

At the meeting, Governor El-Rufai explained in details, security measures taken by the state government in the three local government areas and the state at large.

The heads of security agencies also took turns to discuss their operations and current state of security in the three local government areas.

In a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said ‎traditional and religious leaders and other stakeholders in the meeting made their submissions while heads of the security agencies responded with planned operational strategies which were unanimously adopted.

He added that the House of Representatives and State Assembly members and other stakeholders also made comments at the meeting.

The security agencies were represented by the Garrison Commander, 1 Division Brig-Gen OJ Akpor, Commodore Yakubu Pani; Commandant of Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology, Air Commodore Ibrahim Sani; Base Commander of Nigerian Air Force, DC Abdullahi Ibrahim; Idris Koya, State Director of DSS; BA Dutsinma, State Commander NSCDC, and Col. Francis Omata representing Operation Safe Haven.

‎It could be recalled that Chikun, Igabi and Birnin Gwari Local Government Areas of the state had been facing great challenges of kidnapping and armed robbery.

Daily Trust reported that, on Monday, some residents of Rigasa Community stormed the State House of Assembly, calling on lawmakers to intervene to end insecurity in their communities.

In its response, the government, on Tuesday, commissioned 85 vehicles to be distributed to security agencies all in an effort to enhance security in the state.

