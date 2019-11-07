El-Rufai, lawmakers, traditional rulers meet over insecurity

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, Wednesday held a closed door meeting with House of Representatives members from the state, Assembly members, traditional and religious leaders from Birnin Gwari, Chikun and Igabi local government areas.

It was gathered that heads of security agencies in the state were also present at the meeting.

It was also gathered that at the meeting, Governor El-Rufai explained in details, security measures taken by the state government in the three local government areas and the state at large.

The heads of security agencies also took turns to speak about their operations and current state of security in the three local government areas.

A statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, said ‎traditional and religious leaders and other stakeholders at the meeting also made submissions, while heads of security agencies responded with planned operational strategies which were unanimously adopted.

The security agencies were represented by the Garrison Commander, 1 Division, Brig-Gen OJ Akpor, Commodore Yakubu Pani, Commandant, Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology, Air Commodore Ibrahim Sani, Base Commander, Nigerian Air Force, DC Abdullahi Ibrahim, Idris Koya, State Director of DSS, BA Dutsinma, State Commander NSCDC, and Col. Francis Omata, representing Operation Safe Haven.

Chikun, Igabi and Birnin Gwari Local Government Areas of the state are the worst hit in the areas of kidnapping and armed robbery.

It would be recalled that on Monday, some residents of Rigasa Community stormed the state Assembly, calling on lawmakers to intervene in the insecurity issue. And the state government on Tuesday, commissioned 85 vehicles to be distributed to security agencies to boost the fight.

