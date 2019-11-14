El-Rufai kneels, begs Kogi people to forgive Yahaya Bello

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State Governor and chairman, APC Campaign Council for Kogi Governorship election, Nasir El-Rufai has begged the people of Kogi State to forgive Governor Yahaya Bello for whatever wrongs he might have done to them.

El-Rufai who spoke in Lokoja on Thursday at the grand finale of the APC Governorship Campaign, went on his knees to apologize to those that would have been offended by the governor’s actions over the past three years of his administration.

He described the governor as a young man who was bound to make some mistakes, adding that he would learn from such mistakes and do better.

“Many people say that Yahaya Bello is young and that he has offended many people. Anybody that Yahaya Bello has offended, I am asking all of you to forgive him. He is young and bound to make mistakes and learn from them.

“On his behalf, I’m appealing and kneeling down, pleading that you forgive Yahaya Bello if he has offended you. He means well for Kogi State. He has brought young people into government. He has brought women into government. He has cleared salary arrears. You must all come out and support him. I beg you all,” he said.

El-Rufai said that its party, the APC was set to finally bury the main opposition PDP in the state after Saturday’s election.

