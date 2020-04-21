El-Rufai debunks reports of his hospitalisation in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai yesterday debunked online reports that he has been moved to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a Lagos hospital.

El-Rufai, who said he attended a State Standing Committee on COVID-19, chaired by Deputy Governor Dr Hadiza Balarabe, yesterday, posted a recent bearded picture online.

He stated via social media that ”Earlier today, I took 2 hours out of isolation to attend the daily virtual meeting of State Standing Committee on COVID-19, chaired by Deputy Governor Dr Hadiza Balarabe. Since there is some fake news circulating that I am in an ICU in a Lagos hospital, a nice ICU picture will help debunk the evil news!”

The governor said: “For the avoidance of any doubt, I have been isolated for the past 24 days in a wing of the Government House, Kaduna undergoing treatment for coronavirus from doctors of the state ministry of health.”

“As the pictures show, I have not shaved since I went into isolation so that I will have a new COVID-19 look to remember when this pandemic passes, as it surely will by the Grace of God,” he stated.

Daily Trust reports that Governor El-Rufai who tested positive to coronavirus on March 28, 2020 had tweeted last Wednesday that he was still in isolation and yet to be cleared from COVID-19.

