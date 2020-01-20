El-Rufai condemns Southern Kaduna attack

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna state governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has condemned the recent attack on Gora Gan village in Zangon Kataf.

The state’s Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who visited the area on Monday, said government is not happy about the incident.

He described the attack as inhumane and unfortunate and appealed for calm.

Gunmen had last Friday opened fire on the Gora Gan market killing 17-year-old Bridget Philip and 19-year-old Precilla Madama while injuring others.

In his condolence visit to the bereaved families in Gora Gan, the commissioner expressed government’s commitment to sustain peace and provide security in the area.

The commissioner was accompanied on the visit by security heads in the area and operatives.

The Kaduna state government delegation also visited those that were injured during the attack at the General Hospital, Zonkwa to commiserate with them over the unfortunate incident.

The District head of Gora Gan, Elias Usman Gora, while commending the state government for the prompt measures taken over the incident appealed for more security in his domain.

The monarch appealed for the reopening of the police station, saying “Our youths should continue to live in peace and support the government in its efforts to bring permanent peace to our area.”

