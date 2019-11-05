El-Rufai appoints ex Daily Trust Bureau Chief as media aide

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has appointed a former Bureau Chief of Daily Trust Newspaper, Malam Ibraheem Shehu Musa, as his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, issued on Tuesday night in Kaduna.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malam Musa, before his appointment, served as a member of the Transition Committee and APC Campaign Council.

He had also worked with Blue Print Newspaper as Kaduna Bureau Chief and also an Editor ‎with the paper in Abuja.

The statement added that ‎two female Special Advisers were also appointed by the governor as part of his efforts toward gender inclusion.

This brings the number of women Special Advisers in his cabinet to 11.

Adekeye further said that the new Special Advisers were among the 17 officials that were appointed on Tuesday for the active roles that they played in the Kaduna State Chapter of All Progressives Congress(APC) 2019 Campaign Council and the Transition Committee.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App