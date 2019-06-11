Ekweremadu yet to return official vehicles despite vacating office

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy Senate President in the just concluded 8th Assembly Ike Ekweremadu is yet to return his official vehicles to the National Assembly, Daily Trust reports.

The other three presiding officers of the 8th Assembly, namely Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara and Deputy Speaker Yusuf Suleimon Lasun, have all returned their official vehicles to the National Assembly.

The presiding officers of the 8th Assembly, inaugurated on June 9, 2015, had their tenure ended on Sunday, June 9, 2019, and they have already vacated their various offices.

Our correspondent observed that the vehicles, all Mercedes-Benz S Series, were parked at the various parking spaces reserved for the three presiding officers.

However, our correspondent who was at the National Assembly premises up to 6:30.pm observed that the official vehicles of Ekweremadu were not at the parking space designated for the Deputy Senate President.

‎Ekweremadu’s spokesman, Uche Anichukwu, could not be reached to react to inquiries by Daily Trust.

However, a source close to Ekweremadu said the outgoing Deputy Senate President did not drive in his official vehicles immediately after the last sitting of the 8th Senate last Thursday.

The source said Ekweremadu’s official vehicles were taken for servicing and that they had been taken to his residence and were being washed before they would be returned to the National Assembly, possibly yesterday night or early this morning.

‎Our correspondent reports that while two official vehicles each were parked at the parking space of the Senate President and the Deputy Speaker, only one was sighted at the parking space of the House Speaker.

