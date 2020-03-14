EKSU retains Sanusi as Chancellor

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado Ekiti, has retained Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as Chancellor of the institution despite his dethronement by the Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje.

Governor Kayode Fayemi, appointed Sanusi chancellor of the university in 2019.

A letter dated March 12, 2020 from the management of EKSU signed by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Eddy Olanipekun and addressed to the former emir said the university would continue to recognize him as the chancellor.

The letter entitled: ‘Letter of Solidarity’, said the step was taken due to the university’s firm belief that Sanusi’s wealth of experience would be useful to the university.

It reads: “We will continue to recognize you as our chancellor with a firm belief that your wealth of experience would undoubtedly be beneficial to our university”.

The university sympathized with Lamido on his travails, saying the deposed emir’s leadership in Kano would forever remain a reference point.

“The news of your dethronement rendered the entire university community devastated and that has gone to confirm the assertion that only God gives power and at the same time relieves, if He so wishes.

“The university acknowledges the fact that you had done your best, within the limited time God availed you on the throne.

“On behalf of the governing council, Senate, staff and students of EKSU, where you serve as Chancellor want to identify with you at this critical moment of your life.

“We will also like to reassure you of our of our unflinching support and cooperation as you traverse a new terrain”, the letter said.

