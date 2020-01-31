Ekpenyong pledges to push for electoral reforms

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Christopher Ekpenyong of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) representing Akwa-Ibom North-West Senatorial District in the National Assembly has vowed to “practically contribute” to the Electoral Reforms Amendment Bill.

The lawmaker made the statement on Thursday after he was administered his oath by the Deputy Clerk of the Senate, Musa Abdullahi at about 10:40am after the adoption of the votes and proceedings for Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

The swearing in of Ekpeyong followed his victory at last Saturday’s rerun election for Akwa Ibom Northwest Senatorial district, held in Essien Udim Local Government Council.

He scored 134,717 votes to beat the former senator, Godswill Akpabio of APC, who had 83,820 votes, according to the result released Sunday morning by INEC.

Briefing newsmen after the inauguration, Senator Ekpeyong vowed to “practically contribute” to the Electoral Reforms Amendment Bill.

“The electoral act has to be reviewed to give Nigerians the opportunity to choose their leaders. What we should do now is to ensure that the card reader becomes a very strong device both on accreditation and examination of who votes,” he said.

