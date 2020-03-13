Ekiti State University retains deposed Kano emir as Chancellor

ADVERTISEMENT

Ekiti State University, EKSU, Ado Ekiti, has retained the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Chancellor of the institution.

It would be recalled that Governor Kayode Fayemi, appointed Sanusi, the Chancellor of Ekiti State University, EKSU, in 2019.

A letter dated 12th March, 2020, by the Management of EKSU and signed by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Eddy Olanipekun, addressed to the former Emir , said the university will continue to recognize him as the Chancellor of the university despite his present travail.

The letter entitled: ‘Letter of Solidarity’, said the step was taken owing to the university’s firm belief that Sanusi’s wealth of experience would be useful to the university.

It reads: “We will continue to recognize you as our Chancellor with a firm belief that your wealth of experience would undoubtedly be beneficial to our university”.

The university sympathized with the deposed monarch on his travail, saying his leadership in Kano will forever remain a reference point.

“The news of your dethronement rendered the entire university community devastated and that has gone to confirm the assertion that only God gives power and at the same time relieves, if he so wishes.

“The university acknowledges the fact that you had done your best, within the limited time God availed you on the throne.

“On behalf of the governing council, Senate, staff and students of EKSU, where you serve as Chancellor want to identify with you at this critical moment of your life.

“We will also like to reassure you of our unflinching support and cooperation as you traverse a new terrain,” the letter concluded.

