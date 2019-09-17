Ekiti spends over N4 billion to boost school enrolment, infrastructures – Gov. Fayemi

ADVERTISEMENT

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has said the state government has invested over N4 billion to boost school enrolment and infrastructures in the last eleven months in the state.

Governor Fayemi made the remarks at the Holy Trinity Primary School in IlaweEkiti yesterday while flagging off enrolment of pupils for the 2019/2020 academic session.

Fayemi lamented that Ekiti, previously ranked first on the school enrolment ladder, had slumped due to the N1, 000 per term tax policy introduced by the administration of Mr. AyodeleFayose.

According to him, the education policy at that time forced some poor parents to keep children of school age at home, thereby increasing the number of out of school children in Ekiti.

He noted that Ekiti ranking last among the six southwest states in school enrolment in 2018, propelled him to make several interventions to tackle the increasing out of school syndrome in the state.

“Ekiti was leading before I left in 2014 in school enrolment but our enrolment has dropped drastically. Introduction of education tax and other anti-people policies introduced by the immediate past government have seriously eroded our gains in the education sector.

“We introduced many policies to boost school enrolment in our first term and we had 96 percent being the highest in the country and southwest region.

“Upon assumption of office last year October, we immediately outlawed the payment for of tax in public and private schools. We also paid a sum of N4.5billion as 2016, 2017 and 2018 counterpart funds to UBEC, embarked on rehabilitation of infrastructure, provision of furniture and instructional materials, introduced School Feeding programme, payment of salary to teachers among others as part of the ways to increase school enrolment and retain other gains in education.”

Fayemi said his government won’t hesitate to enforce the Child’s Rights Law and UBEC Law, to ensure that pupils have access to basic education.

The Chairman of the Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Francesca Aladejana, said government has procured 8,072 units of plastic pupils furniture, renovated 83 block of classrooms and constructed 3,375 metallic lockers, among others in the last 11 months.

Aladejana said SUBEB has also been engaging the parents and guardians across communities on the need to pay premium interest on education of the pupils.

