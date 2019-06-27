Ekiti seeks AfDB’s support for road construction, agric processing zone

ADVERTISEMENT

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has expressed its readiness to provide technical and financial support for Ekiti State Government to upgrade its infrastructure, including fixing the Ado Ekiti- Akure road, which is currently in a terrible state.

Other projects which the AfDB is willing to support are the Ekiti Airport, the Ekiti Knowledge zone (a smart city to promote knowledge economy) and the agriculture processing zone project, all geared towards improving infrastructure and socio- economic development of the state.

These are some of the highlights of a high level meeting between the Ekiti State government team led by the state Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi and the AfDB President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina at the organisation’s headquarters in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire at the weekend, a statement from Yinka Oyebode, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said.

The meeting which was attended by the top officials of the AfDB reviewed the project proposals tabled by Governor Fayemi and resolved to provide necessary support to the government to actualise them, in line with the Bank’s mission of supporting national and sub national governments’ development plans.

As a follow up to the meeting, a team of technical experts from AfDB headquarters would be in Ekiti State in the next few weeks for further discussion and assessment of the various projects. The visit and other activities that would follow would prepare the ground for the bank’s final decision.

Speaking at the meeting, Governor Fayemi, who is also the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), said Ekiti State needed to upgrade its infrastructure and invest in agric business, which will in turn provide jobs for its teeming population of youths, which he put at 75 percent of the state’s total population.

He added that setting up a smart city to promote knowledge economy is also crucial to the administration.

The AfDB President, Dr Adesina, said the bank is excited about the plans for job creation, especially for the youth and the plans to improve the stock of infrastructure.

He said the menace of kidnapping and banditry in the country would be arrested with more investments and job opportunities for the youths.

