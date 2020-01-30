Ekiti Reps member appoints 35 aides ‘to fight poverty’

ADVERTISEMENT

A lawmaker at the lower chamber of the National Assembly, Femi Bamisile, has appointed 35 aides to help him in the discharge of his duties as a federal legislator and in combating the scourge of poverty in the state.

Bamisile, the legislator representing Ekiti South Federal Constituency II and who is the chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), said the measure was also to ensure that he spreads the dividends of democracy across the three local governments within his constituency.

The lawmaker, in a release to newsmen yesterday in Ado-Ekiti, stated that the appointees were picked across the Gbonyin, Ekiti East and Emure council areas.

He added that the aides would interact with the people and give information that would help him in the areas of politics, women affairs, youth development, infrastructure and empowerment.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

According to him, “the appointments offered an opportunity to empower my constituents and make them self-independent and economically viable to be able to add values to the society.”

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

He stressed that he would always take the welfare of the people in Ekiti State as a priority “because the level of poverty is high and people rely heavily on political leaders to survive, and we must not disappoint them’’.

Bamisile charged the appointees to relate well with other constituents and get useful information that would help him in all his intervention programmes that would benefit widows, unemployed youths, farmers, women groups and other strata of the society.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App