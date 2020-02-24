  1. Home
  2. Education
  3. Ekiti promotes 4,000 primary school teachers
ADVERTISEMENT

Ekiti promotes 4,000 primary school teachers

By -  Published Date
Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State
Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State

The Ekiti State Government on Monday announced the promotion of over 4,000 teachers in the state public primary schools.

The Executive Chairman of the State Universal Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Francisca Aladejana made this known in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Ado Ekiti.

Aladejana explained that the promotion covered all outstanding promotions of primary school teachers in the state up to 2019.

According to her, the exercise was consequent upon the approval of Governor Kayode Fayemi, with the directive that all outstanding promotion must be cleared.

Aladejana reiterated the commitment of the present administration in the state to the welfare of workers.

She said that the exercise was strictly based on merit, adding that proper written examination and oral interviews were conducted to determine the level of competence of the affected teachers.

Congratulating the affected teachers on their promotion, Aladejana emphasized the importance of reciprocating government’s gesture by re-dedicating themselves to their duties. (NAN).

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.