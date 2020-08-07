  1. Home
Ekiti police to combat border banditry

By Raphael Ogbonnaiye, Ado-Ekiti   
File photo: police on patrol

Ekiti State Police Command has initiated a new strategy to combat cases of cross border banditry to secure all borders in the state.

The new Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, Mr Tunde Mobayo, while addressing newsmen on Thursday, said spontaneous cases of robbery and kidnapping were being perpetrated across borders.

Mobayo promised to work with all security networks in Ekiti such as the Amotekun Corps, Vigilante group and the Peace Corps, to promote community policing provided they were backed by laws and the constitution of Nigeria.

 

