Ekiti PDP caretaker c’ttee to promote unity

The newly constituted PDP caretaker committee in Ekiti State has vowed to ensure unity among members of the party in the state.

Rising from its inaugural meeting in Ado Ekiti, the caretaker committee, in a statement made available by its Secretary, Mr. Diran Odeyemi, promised to work with stakeholders across the 177 wards and caretaker committees in the 16 local government areas in the state as directed by the National Working Committee (NWC).

The meeting, which was presided over by the committee’s Chairman, Sen. Hosea Agboola, had in attendance Dr. Samuel Omotoso, Ariyo Afolabi, Tunji Odeyemi and Adeyemi Abiodun Sunday.

The committee said it would do everything within its powers to ensure rancor-free local government and state congresses in accordance with the directives of the NWC.

