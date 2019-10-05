Ekiti pays N30,000 minimum wage from October, says Fayemi

ADVERTISEMENT

Implementation of the N30, 000 minimum wage to workers will begin in Ekiti from October, Gov Kayode Fayemi announced on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fayemi gave the assurance at the celebration of 2019 World Teachers Day in Ado Ekiti.

The announcement set the huge crowd of teachers present at the event into wide jubilation that lasted several minutes.

The governor said the measure was to stimulate workers, especially teachers, to be able to deliver the best to the state to reclaim the lost glory and pride of being the education nerve centre of the country.

Fayemi said he decided to inject new breeds of teachers into the state’s public schools, by recruiting 2,000 new teachers to safeguard the future of the state.

“We will commence payment of N30,000 to workers in Ekiti with effect from this month, October.

“We are determined to reward diligence because the workers, particularly our teachers have done the state proud.

“In this year’s WAEC, Ekiti was ranked 12th. I want to salute our teachers but that is not where Ekiti belonged, we must continually do more to rise to number one,” he said.

He said he was highly determined to protect and preserve the core values of making Ekiti the education capital of the nation.

Fayemi said he decided to establish more schools in Ado Ekiti capital city to depopulate the overpopulated ones and make learning more conducive.

According to him, the only way we can reclaim our lost glory in education is to encourage our teachers to do more.

“I will promote functional and technical education in this state.

“I have also ensured that all students of school age are in schools in line with education law, which makes basic education compulsory and in line with global best practice.

