Ekiti partners Kwara on contact tracing of deceased COVID-19 patient

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ekiti Government says efforts are being made to partner its Kwara counterpart to exchange ideas on the medical history of a patient who died of underlining complications from COVID-19.

The 75-old -year woman had died in one of the tertiary health institutions in Ekiti after being hospitalised upon referral from a public hospital in Kwara

Ekiti Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, made this known in Ado Ekiti on Friday when the COVID- 19 Taskforce was giving an update on the pandemic.

She disclosed that the deceased had been hospitalised at the General Hospital in Omu Aran, Kwara, where she was initially treated for cardiac-related issues before her referral.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

The commissioner stated that though there was no COVID-19 lockdown in Kwara then, the issue of contact tracing was now crucial given the present circumstance.

” After they suspected COVID- 19, the deceased was referred to Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti, on May 14.

” She was treated for two days in isolation before the state was informed and specimen collected.

” The result came on May 20 and unfortunately the woman died.

” We have been able to establish that the deceased came from Ayedun in Kwara and she was not infected here in Ekiti.

“As of now, Ekiti has no problem , the only problem we have is the people coming or sneaking into Ekiti illegally and only two Coronavirus fatalities have been recorded,” she said.

She also said that the state had not recorded an upsurge of victims that would warrant introduction of home isolation method as adopted by the Lagos State Government.

Also speaking, the Director General , Office of Transformation, Strategy and Delivery, Prof. Bolaji Aluko, said the security situation in Ekiti remained stable with no further cases of incursion from neighbouring states.

Aluko added that those who had been arrested for defying the lockdown were given appropriate punishment to serve as deterrent.

The Special Assistant on Public Health, Dr Jimlas Ogunsakin, said over 300 farmsteads had been visited by the task force and adequate sensitisation on the pandemic done.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App