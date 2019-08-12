Ekiti monarchs sue Fayemi over traditional council chairman’s appointment

ADVERTISEMENT

Sixteen prominent members of the Ekiti State Traditional Council have sued the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, seeking nullification of his choice of chairman of the Council.

The aggrieved monarchs, called ‘Pelupelu Obas’, described Fayemi’s action in picking someone outside the circle of their 16 kings, called Alademerindinlogin’, to occupy the exalted seat as “a flagrant violation of the Ekiti State Chieftaincy Law.”

Fayemi had last week appointed the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Alabi, as the Council’s Chairman to serve for a period of two years following the expiration of the tenure of the Oloye of Oye Ekiti, Oba Oluwole Ademolaju.

Joined with Fayemi in the kings’ suit are the Attorney- General of Ekiti State, Wale Fapohunda and Oba Alabi.

In the originating summon filed by Dr B. A. M. Ajibade on August 7, 2019 and deposed to by the Ajero of Ijero, Oba Joseph Adewole, on behalf of the other 15 kings, the claimants were seeking an interlocutory injunction restraining Fayemi from swearing in the Alawe as the Council’s chairman.

They averred they were the only valid authentic kings or traditional rulers under the classification of the ‘Alademerindinlogun’ qualified to be so appointed as the body’s chairman.

The petitioners had earlier written to Gov Fayemi on August 2, 2019 to reverse his decision, saying a court had once struck out a suit filed by five kings, who were promoted to the Pelupelu, seeking recognition of that status.

They argued that the Ekiti State government’s promotion of the Alawe, the Olosi, Olojudo (Ido Ile), the Arajaka and the Oluyin to the Pelupelu rank was an erosion of the people’s tradition and existing laws.

They threatened they would not attend the inauguration of Oba Alabi as chairman of the Ekiti State Traditional Council, neither would they attend any meeting he presides.

“We respectfully state that we would be creating a bad precedent to accept to sit under a chairmanship of the Alawe as it would amount to a disregard for the tradition on earth and a sin against our forefathers,” they maintained.

