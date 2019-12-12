Ekiti LG chairmen get Certificate of Return

ADVERTISEMENT

The elected local government chairmen in the 16 council areas in Ekiti State have been presented with certificates of Return.

Presenting the certificates, Justice Jide Aladejana, urged

The chairmen to shun corrupt acts that could derail governance at the third tier level of government.

The 16 council chairmen are from the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the 177 Councillorship seats available in the state.

Justice Aladejana said the commission exhibited utmost neutrality and was not biased in the conduct of the election and called on the chairmen to fulfill the promises made during the electioneering campaigns.

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Biodun Omoleye, said the chairmen must demonstrate competence and accountability in order not to betray the confidence reposed in them.

