Ekiti gov’ship: S/Court dismisses PDP’s appeal

By John Chuks Azu Published Date
Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State
Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal by Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and its governorship candidate, Kolapo Olusola-Eleka challenging the election of Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

In a unanimous judgment, five-member panel of justices presided by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad held that the appeal challenging the outcome of the election lack merit.

In the lead judgment delivered by Justice Johm Inyang Okoro, affirmed the judgments of both the Ekiti State Election Petition Tribunal and the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal that the petitioners could not establish electoral irregularities and substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Act, 2010 in the July 14, 2018 governorship election.

INEC had declared Fayemi and the All Progressives Congress as winners of the election after polling 197,459 votes to defeat Olusola-Eleka and the PDP who got 178,121 votes.

