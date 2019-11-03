Ekiti, EU provide N320m equipment to revamp dam

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ekiti State government and the European Union (EU) have purchased equipment worth N320 million to rehabilitate the Egbe Dam in Gbonyin Local Government Area of the state.

The Turn Around Maintenance, according to the Commissioner for Public Utilities, Engr Bamidele Faparusi, would make the dam function at optimal capacity to supply water to three local government areas of the state.

Faparusi, while speaking in Egbe Ekiti yesterday after taking delivery of the equipment, said effective and regular water supply to towns and households would facilitate and make realizable, the 2022 anti-open defecation target of the Governor Kayode Fayemi government.

The Commissioner who visited the Itapaji Dam in Ikole Local Government Area where he promised the Olu of Itapaji, Oba Kareem Adebanjo, that the facility would be rehabilitated for effective water supply and irrigation. He said the government would not relent in its effort at ensuring equitable distribution of basic infrastructure.

The equipment provided include low and high lift pumps, wash pumps, dosing pumps, air blower and control panels.

