Ekiti CP warns landlords on harbouring criminals

The Ekiti State Police Command has directed all commercial motorcycle operators in the state to register their motorcycles, along with the relevant documents of ownership, with the relevant government authority.

The Commissioner of Police in Ekiti State, Mr Asuquo Amba, issued the directive yesterday following police observation of the influx of commercial motorcyclists in the state lately.

Mr Amba said the Command had information that some of the commercial motorcyclists were persons intending to perpetrate criminal acts like armed robbery and kidnapping.

The Commissioner warned that the police would not hesitate to arrest and prosecute any criminal suspect.

The Command, therefore, implored all citizens of the state to promptly report any person or group of persons suspected to be criminals around their environs to the nearest police station.

Amba also advised all landlords and caretakers to keep proper identities of their tenants to avoid harbouring criminals.

