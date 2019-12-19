Ekiti community protests alleged herders invasion

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Orin-Ekiti, in Ido/Osi local government area of Ekiti State have protested an alleged attempt by suspected herdsmen to forcefully take over their lands. The protesters, made up of aged persons, young men and women, expressed regret that the suspected herdsmen had destroyed crops worth over N50 million in their farmlands belonging to 70 farmers.

They claimed that one person, Mr. Emmanuel Ilori was allegedly killed by suspected herders while the Benue farmers farming in the town were chased away.

Addressing newsmen on the matter, the Onikare of Orin Ekiti, Chief Bamidele Fasuyi, alleged that the herders, had occupied and destroyed crops planted on the abandoned 2500 acres of land at Orin Farm settlement.

