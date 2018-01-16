Ekiti bars Fayemi from public office for 10 years



Ekiti State government has barred the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi and his ex-finance commissioner, Mr Dapo Kolawole from holding any public office in the state and Nigeria for 10 years.



This followed the acceptance of the report of the white paper by the State Executive Council on the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the government to probe the administration of Fayemi who was governor between 2010 and 2014.

The ban was predicated on the refusal of the duo to appear before the commission even after the determination of the case challenging the inauguration of the commission of Inquiry before the Ekiti State High Court.



The report said, “Their disrespect to the constituted authority and the undignified roles they played in the whole contract saga were obviously against the interest of the state they were supposed to protect. They are banned from holding public office in Ekiti and any part of Nigeria. “



Responding, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, described the White Paper report of Ekiti state government as pre-meditated and which cannot stand.



A statement issued by the special assistant, media to the minister, Yinka Oyebode, said while his boss believed it was part of the responsibilities of the state administration to look into the finances of the state at any point in time, such must be done devoid of prejudice, witch hunting and a calculated attempt to victimise a citizen.



The statement added, “In this particular case, the entire process is discredited right from the beginning, as the only agenda of the panel was to rubbish Dr Kayode Fayemi’s public service record.



