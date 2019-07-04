Ekiti Assembly reinstates 8 suspended LG chairmen

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ekiti House of Assembly on Thursday reinstated eight local government chairmen and their councillors who were earlier suspended.

The chairmen were elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that their reinstatement followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Public Petitions submitted by its Chairman, Mr Adegoke Olajide.

NAN, however, reports that eight other chairmen and their councillors were to remain suspended for further forensic investigation.

NAN recalls that 16 chairmen and their councillors were suspended by the Assembly on the allegation of gross misappropriation of over N4 billion.

The eight reinstated chairmen and councillors were those in Ijero, Moba, Gbonyin, Ado and Irepodun/Ifelodun, Ikole, Ekiti South West and Ekiti West.

Those still suspended were Oye, Ise/Orun,Ekiti East, Ikere, Efon, Ido/Osi, Emure and Ilejemeje.

Presenting the report of his committee, Olajide said the chairman of Ekiti ALGON, Mr Dapo Olagunju, on behalf of others wrote a petition appealing for reinstatement.

“The appellant on behalf of the 16 indicted LGAs Chairmen appealed to the Assembly to passionately look into their cases with a view to reinstating them back in office.

” The decision of the Public Petitions Committee to consider the appeal of Mr Dapo Olajide on behalf of all the 16 indicted LGA Chairmen is premised on the imperative of ensuring stability of the third tier of government within the state.

“It is the opinion of the committee that the LGA officials who obtained clearance from the supervising ministry before embarking on questionable projects can be reinstated,” Olajide said.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Mr Funmiyi Afuye, commended the committee for carrying out its task with diligence.

NAN reports that other businesses at Thursday’s plenary was the first reading of the Ekiti State Fiscal Responsibility Bill, 2019.

The Assembly thereafter adjourned plenary to July 15

