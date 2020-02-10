Ekiti APC, Fayose bicker over dualisation of road

ADVERTISEMENT

The former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has been called upon to explain the N400 million meant for the reconstruction of the Ekiti portion of Ado/Akure road which he is said to have criticised.

The State Publicity Secretary of APC, Ade Ajayi, made the call while reacting to Fayose’s statement about the deplorable condition of the Akure/Ado-Ekiti road.

Ajayi called on Fayose to explain the reason why he asked the contractor handling the project to go.

He expressed surprise that the former governor could still describe the road as deplorable when he allegedly misappropriated N400 million set aside for its reconstruction during the first tenure of Governor Fayemi’s administration.

The APC publicity secretary also said Fayose failed to fix almost the state roads but inflated the few and the flyover he constructed.

He added that all the roads in the state were full of potholes under Fayose and which the present administration was busy fixing.

In his reaction, Fayose’s aide, Lere Olayinka, said the current issue was about the deplorable condition of Ado-Akure road.

Olayinka said Governor Fayemi could no longer ply the road.

“As per the allegation that somebody mismanaged funds, if they have any evidence that Fayose committed any financial infraction as governor, they should inform the EFCC chapter of their party.

“They are coming up with lies that somebody earmarked N400 million. If Fayemi earmarked N400 million, why didn’t he use the money to fix the road? He spent four years from 2010 to 2014, so for four years, all he could do was to earmark money,” he said.

