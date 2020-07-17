Eket residents in A/Ibom lament poor state of roads

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Eket Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom state have lamented the poor state of roads in the area, saying that the state government has been lackadaisical about the situation.

The residents said most of the internal roads, constructed over 30 years ago by Mobil Producing Nigeria (MPN) as part of its corporate social responsibility(CSR), have collapsed.

Investigations reveal that no fewer than 18 major link roads within the oil city have either broken down completely or are riddled with deep potholes.

A list of the affected roads include Idua, Ibekwe, Ikot Udoma,Mkpok, Enenekpene, Editung and Oron roads. Afaha Atai, Afaha Ukwa Obohoidim, Ekong Edon, Mount Zion, Onung Mbang, Ediam, Grace Bill and Stadium, Essien, Edem Udoh and Almighty roads among others.

Leaders of the area said it was worrisome that Eket, an oil-bearing community and headquarters of the senatorial district where Governor Udom Emmanuel hails, has been left to rot.

One of them, who chose to remain anonymous, decried the slow pace of work on the Eket Town remodeling started by the administration of Governor Emmanuel about five years ago.

A former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Bassey Essien, who spoke with our correspondent, said that successive administrations had refused to construct even a kilometre of road in Eket or rehabilitate ones constructed by Mobil.

“Come to think of it, successive administrations in the state have not constructed a single road in Eket despite the fact that this area is the hen that lays the golden egg, not just for this state but also the country.

“Even more disturbing is that the governor is from Onna, which is just a stone throw from here. Eket is the headquarters of his senatorial district yet he doesn’t consider it important to at least carry out palliative measures on the roads,” he said.

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Victor Assam, a resident of Eket said motorists and commuters face ordeal on a daily basis due to the terrible condition of the roads.

“I am short of words. I have not driven my car for months now because the roads are terribly bad. It’s not easy repairing your car each time it gets damaged as a result of bad roads.

“I can tell you that I am not the only one who has parked his vehicle because of terrible roads in this town. It’s very strange that Eket, an oil city, which produces a significant percentage of the country’s oil wealth has no good roads,” he lamented.

However, speaking with our correspondent on the issue, a former minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Renewal and an indigene of Eket, Chief Nduese Essien, said the state government has rehabilitated 10 internal roads in the area.

“I am quite aware that roads in Eket are in terrible shape but the good news is that the state government has contracted me to fix the roads.

“As I speak, I have already repaired 10 of the roads and work on other roads is ongoing. The roads were constructed more than 30 years ago, so little wonder they collapsed,” he said.

