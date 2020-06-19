Eight years after shooting, Malala graduates from Oxford University

ADVERTISEMENT

Nobel Prize-winning activist, Malala Yousafzai on Friday expresses joy and gratitude after graduating from Oxford University, eight years after surviving a gunshot to the head.

Ms Yousafzai took to her verified Twitter handle (@Malala) to express her gratitude with photos of her celebrations with her family.

“Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford”

“I don’t know what’s ahead.

“For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep”, she tweeted.

The photos show Malala covered in brightly coloured bits of paper and foam — a student tradition — and having a cake with her family, decorated with the words “Happy Graduation Malala”.

Ms Yousafzai moved to Britain after being shot in the head by a Taliban hitman for campaigning for girls’ education in Pakistan in 2012.

And after being flown to Britain for life-saving medical treatment, the family settled in Birmingham, central England.

She was at school there when she heard in 2014 that she had won the Nobel Peace Prize along with Indian activist Kailash Satyarthi “for their struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education.”

Malala first rose to prominence aged just 11 with a blog for the BBC’s Urdu-language service charting her life in Swat under the Taliban.

The youngest-ever Nobel laureate, she has continued to speak out for girls’ education.

She studied politics, philosophy, and economics at Lady Margaret Hall.

