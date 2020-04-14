Eight new COVID-19 patient discharged in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday announced the recovery and discharge of another eight patients from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

This brings to 69 the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who made the announcement on his verified Twitter handle @jidesanwoolu, said that the discharged patients, including two females and six males, have tested negative and fully recovered from COVID-19 and they have been discharged to re-unite with their families.

“This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 69. Please, let us continue to adhere to all the safety advice from our health experts. Stay at home for a disease-free and a greater Lagos,” the governor urged.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The Lagos State Commissioner for health, Professor Akin Abayomi had earlier disclosed on his Twitter handle @ProfAkinAbayomi that a 56-year-old Nigerian;a male who recently returned from the United States, has died of COVID-19 related complication in Lagos.

This he said this brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos to six.

Prof. Abayomi urged Lagos residents to remain alert across communities and obey instructions aimed at containing the spread of the dreaded virus infection.

“Remember to call 08000CORONA for any COVID-19 related issues. Let’s stay safe and stay home,” he urged.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App