Eight killed, 12 injured in Lagos – Ibadan expressway crash

Eight persons on Wednesday died, just as twelve others sustained varying degree of injuries in an accident, which involved seven vehicles along Lagos – Ibadan expressway.

The multiple accidents which occurred at 7:56pm yesterday involved a Toyota bus with registration number LSR 560 XJ; Mazda bus – XD 792 EZA; Toyota Sienna – ABC 512 ZV and Toyota Camry marked APP 196 RQ.

Other vehicles involved include an Iveco tanker with registration number DED 776 XA; DAF tanker marked APP 248 XT and DAF container with registration number LND 04 XX.

Our correspondent gathered that a container being conveyed by one of the trucks had slipped off from its hook and fell on the buses.

And in the process, other vehicles rammed into them, leading to multiple crashes involving 43 people.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, Clement Oladele and the spokesman of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi in separate statements confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta on Thursday.

“The FRSC has commenced crash investigation into the unfortunate incident, which preliminary investigation reveals, is suspected to be caused by excessive speed and recklessness, which led to a container falling on two commuter buses and other vehicles losing control and rammed into each other,” Oladele said.

He said the injured victims were evacuated to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) Sagamu and FAMBIS Hospital, Mowe, while the corpses of the victims were deposited at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) Mortuary, Sagamu.

The Sector Commander implored motorists “to note that the entire stretch of the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway is still undergoing rehabilitation and therefore they should observe the maximum speed of 50km per hour, in compliance with the National Road Traffic Regulations,2004.”

