Eid lockdown: Police intensifies security coverage to ensure compliance

Police is stepping up security in Kaduna to ensure residents comply with the “total lockdown” imposed by the state government throughout the Eid to control coronavirus spread.

Police has deployed conventional and mobile police officers, alongside undercover operatives to monitor vulnerable locations.

A statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige said the deployment is to ensure public safety, compliance with the lockdown order and tight security across the state.

The public can report suspicious movement or objects they notice in their areas to the nearest security formation or call emergency numbers: 07039675856, 0807591105.

“The Kaduna State Police Command wishes to inform members of the general public that, it has drawn out elaborate operational strategies to ensure compliance of the total lockdown order impose by the state government to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure intensive security coverage to checkmate the activities of criminal elements during EID-EL-FITRI period throughout the state.

“The Command once-again reassures the good people of Kaduna State of its readiness to promptly response to distress calls and decisively deal with any person or group of persons who in any way attempt to violate the lockdown and social distancing orders during the festive period.

“The Commissioner of Police Kaduna State Command CP Umar Muri calls on the good people of Kaduna state while celebrating the EID-EL-FITRI, to also adhere strictly to the preventive tips against coronavirus,” the statement read.

