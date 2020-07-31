Eid: Governors call for prayers, patience

ADVERTISEMENT

As Muslims the world over celebrate the Eid-el Kabir on Friday, state governors across the country, as well as eminent personalities and leaders have called for prayers, patience, and understanding towards peace and development of the country.

The state chief executives include Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola who urged the Muslim faithful to use the Sallah period to offer prayers to God to end the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, he expressed gratitude to the Muslim community and residents of the state for remaining steadfast despite the current challenging situation imposed by the ravaging pandemic.

“Let us look beyond the merriment and seize the opportunity of this festival to intensify prayers for our state, country, and the world at large to overcome the coronavirus pandemic. We should also offer prayers for the peace, unity, and development of our state and Nigeria,” he said.

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi also felicitated with Muslims in the state and in the country at large as they join other faithful around the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

Governor Fayemi, in his goodwill message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode urged the Muslim Ummah and Nigerians generally to imbibe the lessons of dedication and obedience to higher authority as demonstrated in Prophet Ibrahim’s preparedness to sacrifice his son in obedience to the instructions of Allah.

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri urged Muslim faithful in the state to continue to imbibe the spirit of peace, love, human kindness, and religious tolerance as they celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir.

In a statement by his Director/Coordinator, New Media office, Mr. Kolawole Oredipe, he urged Muslims to continue to live in accordance with the teaching of Prophet Muhammed (SAW) and ensure peaceful coexistence with people from other faiths.

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi advised Muslims and all Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir to revive their faith in God and pray fervently for the peace, unity, security, and progress of the nation, particularly as the country battles the novel coronavirus pandemic.

He advised Nigerians to embrace the virtues of love, charity, and sacrifice as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

The Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu (SAN) congratulated Muslims in the state and charged them to see the essence of the festival beyond merrymaking, enjoining them to imbibe its lessons and apply them in their daily living.

Governor Akeredolu says: “Apart from teaching faith, trust and total submission to the will of Allah, Eid el-Kabir is also about peace, the habit of sharing with the needy and showing love towards humanity.

“Our Muslim brothers and sisters should not gloss over these useful lessons. They should adopt them as the principles guiding their lives.”

Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya in a goodwill message issued by his media aide, Ismaila Uba Misilli, admonished the faithful to remain steadfast in prayers for peace, prosperity and development of the state, as well as for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He described the Eid el-Kabir festivity as a period of sacrifice, sharing and caring and enjoined the faithful to continue to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice, love, unity of purpose and obedience as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and upheld by Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu urged Muslims in the country to emulate the self-sacrifice attitude of prophet Ibrahim in offering his son, as an act of submission to Allah’s command.

’’As a nation and as a state, we need such sacrifice for the overall interest of all and total compliance to government policies and programmes in order to maintain a disciplined society,” he said.

He also called on Muslims in the state to continue to support Governor Godwin Obaseki and make committed sacrifices for the political and religious stability of the State.

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule enjoined Muslim Ummah to reflect on their relationship with God and fellow human beings as a yardstick for righteous living, love and peaceful co-existence in society.

He said in his Sallah message that “I congratulate the Muslim community in Nasarawa State for joining their counterparts all over the world.

Senator Wamakko, who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District, urged Nigerians to continue to be their brothers’ keepers to collectively bolster peace, unity and the even socioeconomic development of the country.

“The Almighty Allah has created us in different ways, with varying potentials and faiths, cultures, and ethnicities,” he stated in his Sallah message.

“But, our rich diversities should serve as our formidable unifying factors and not dividing ones. The Almighty Allah has not made a mistake by creating us together in Nigeria,” he further said.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his part, urged the Muslim faithful to, in the spirit of the Eid-el-Kabir festival, show compassion to the needy by sharing with those who do not have and comforting those in distress.

He said despite the cancellation of Hajj for international pilgrims this year, “we must still walk in the spirit of the Hajj and conduct ourselves according to the compassionate ways of Almighty Allah.”

“We must pass bread to those who are hungry and give a cup to those thirsty. Almighty Allah calls on us to live for others as well as ourselves,” Tinubu said in his Sallah message yesterday.

The former Lagos State governor also urged Nigerians to pray that Almighty Allah lend wisdom and guidance to President Muhammadu Buhari and all those in government to “continue to work to move our nation forward.”

