Eid fitri: Supreme council feeds 1,240 Kaduna Inmates

ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Council for Shari’a in Nigeria (SCSN) Kaduna state chapter fed 1, 240 inmates in Kaduna Prison as part of the Sallah celebration.

The council said the cooked food was given to each of the inmates irrespective of his religion affiliation to make them feel love.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Council Chairman ‎in Kaduna, Shaikh Mohammed Tiaminu Suleiman said the Council in collaboration with Umar Bn Khatab foundation felt it’s important to remember those in prison in the spirit of Eid.

He called on the inmates to be good citizens when they came out of the prison because, he said life in jail is not good and no human being will wish to be there.

ADVERTISEMENT

” This is not the first time we are bringing food to this inmates. Our intention is to make them enjoy eid celebration and we don’t care about your religion both Muslims and Christians are given the food.

” we equally visit and pray for them to change from their habits that brought them into jail. So we want then to pounder in what they did before coming to this prison. So this food was given to make them happy,” he said.

He urges the government to always pay attention to inmates serving different jailed terms in the county because majority are youth.

He said prison congestion is worrisome and the inmates deserved better treatment.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App