Eid fitri: Foundation distributes food items to 500 widows in Kaduna

Abakpa Orphanage Foundation has distributed food items to about 500 widows in Abakpa a suburb of Kaduna metropolis in the spirit of Eid fitri celebration.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the distribution, chairman of the Foundation Ustaz Abubakar Imam, the women needed to be assisted to take care of themselves and their children.

“These women are less privileged because their husbands died living behind children and nobody to cater for them. So our foundation is doing everything possible to make these widows and their orphans happy.

He called on wealthy individuals to always spend their wealth to cater for the less privileged in their localities, particularly orphans and widows.

Meanwhile Malta Guinness has donated its products and some other gift items to a cross section of Muslims in Kaduna.

The Malta Guinness team visited the Al Manar Mosque in Ungwar Rimi, Nawair- Ud- Deen Mosque and Sabo Central Mosque, where they broke the day’s fast with the Muslim faithful.

The team also donated ablution kettles to the mosques they visited.

Speaking Ife Odedere, Assistant Brand Manager for Malta Guinness said the company was reaffirming its position as a brand that assists Nigerians where ever they are.

