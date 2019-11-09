Eid-el-Maulud: Senate President preaches love, tolerance

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with Muslim faithful on the commemoration of this year’s Eid-el-Maulud.

In a goodwill message, Lawan urged Muslims and Nigerians in general to imbibe the virtues of peace, tolerance, justice and love for one another as exemplified by Prophet Muhammad.

The Senate President said the birthday of the Holy Prophet should be an occasion for renewal of commitment to ideals that will enhance peace and prosperity in Nigeria.

Lawan charged Muslims in particular to always emulate the virtues of Prophet Muhammad which include honesty, love for others and peaceful co-existence.

“Prophet Muhammad preached and lived for peace and that is the virtue expected of every Muslim, particularly in a diverse society such as ours.

“This year’s occasion is another opportunity to further thank the Almighty Allah for his continued guidance and intervention in the challenges in our society,” Lawan said.

Lawan also assured that the ninth National Assembly will continue to do its utmost to make a positive impact in the lives of Nigerians through appropriate legislations.

