Eid-el-Kabir: We need unity, not hate – Nguroje

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman , Governing Council of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Hon. Babangida Nguroje, has felicitated with Muslims all over the world on the 2019 Eid-el-Kabir celebration, urging them to imbibe the culture of tolerance, unity of purpose and love for one another irrespective of tribe, religion or political affiliations.

The former Deputy Speaker in a message to mark the 2019 Eid-el-Kabir also urged all Nigerians to use the occasion and reflect on the need to avoid divisive tendencies and all other forms of acrimony that would hinder progress and prosperity of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, no country can made any significant progress in any atmosphere of chaos and hate.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed the need for all Nigerians home and in the diaspora to support the present government in tackling all the vices that run contrary to the dreams of our fore fathers whose selfless service and progressive behaviour birthed a republic called Nigeria.

He called on all Nigerians to remain patriotic and focused in ensuring that Nigeria attains her full potentials giving her well endowed and abundant natural and human resources.

“All leaders must place their hands on the deck to ensure that Nigeria takes its rightful position amongst the committee of nations , particularly in the areas of investments opportunities,” Nguroje said.

He equally commended efforts of the federal government at fast tracking the completion of the Mambilla hydro power plant, which he said will not only assist substantially in addressing the power problem, but will equally boost economic activities within the state and even beyond as well as reduce the rate of unemployment and youth restiveness.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App