Eid-el-Kabir: Rep felicitates with Muslims, sues for peace

The Member representing Idah, Ibaji, Igalamela/Odolu and Ofu in the House of Representatives, Hon. David Idris Zacharias, has felicitated with Muslims in his federal constituency and Nigerians on the 2019 Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Hon. Zacharias in a message by his spokesman, Mr. Jeremiah Ocheme, congratulated the Muslim faithfuls on the occasion of Eid-El-Kabir which he said calls for celebration and prayer for the country and Idah Federal constituency in particular.

He called on all constituents of Idah federal constituency, at home and in the diaspora, to use the period of this year’s Eid celebration to embrace the virtues of love, humility, peace and sacrifice as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

Speaking on the Kogi gubernatorial election in Kogi state scheduled for November 16, Zacharias urged his constituents to be security conscious, before, during and after the sallah celebration and called on security agencies to ensure adequate protection of lives and property, especially in susceptible flash points of criminality within the constituency.

“While we prepare for celebration, the tendency for enemies of the constituency to unleash terror cannot be over-ruled. Security agents should up their games and bean their search light on flash points of criminality and ensure that the constituents celebrate without fear of intimidation,” he said.

