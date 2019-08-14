Eid-el-Kabir: Police record zero crime in Niger, says CP

ADVERTISEMENT

Alhaji Adamu Usman, the Commissioner of Police in Niger, on Wednesday, said the state command recorded zero crime during the just concluded Eid-el-Kabir festivities.

Usman told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that officers deployed to man different flash points in the state, essentially demonstrated commitment to duties.

” I am very pleased with the maturity demonstrated by residents at various praying grounds, recreational centres and indeed other public places during and after the Sallah festivities,” he said.

He said the command would continue to introduce various security measures to enable residents engage in their legitimate businesses without molestation.

He said, “we would continue to be proactive in search of men of the under world, as

well as people with questionable characters for build up of security situation in our areas of supervision.

” By the special grace of God and with hard work, we are fully prepared to deal with those involved in kidnapping, cattle rustling and others criminal elements in Rafi , Munya, Shiroro Local Government Areas, once and for all.”

He noted that the adopted security measure would sooner than later flush out all those involved in criminality.

” I will continue to lead various operations within and outside the metropolis to ensure that officers and men are on top of their games,” he said.

He solicited the support of the public through voluntary release of reliable information on bad elements in the society.( NAN)

