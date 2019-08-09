Eid-el-Kabir: NSCDC deploys 3, 000 personnel to monitor criminal hideouts

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Babangida Abullahi Dutsinma said over 3,000 personnel of the Corps will carried out surveillance in all suspected black spots across the state to raid them of criminals.

Dutsinma who stressed this in a Eid-adha briefing at the State Headquarters, said officers and men of the command have been properly briefed on how to carryout operations in order to identify and arrest suspected persons who perpetrate any form of illegality during the festive period.

While admitting that kidnapping, cattle rustling and armed banditry are bedeviling the State, he assured that the Corps in collaboration with other security agencies is doing their best to contain the ugly situations.

“I called on members of the public to continue giving security agencies useful and timely information on acts, persons and incidence capable of destroying the peace efforts put in place,” he said.

He cautioned parents against allowing their children and wards to perpetrate acts inimical to humanity, warning that no youth will be spared of any sanction if found culpable.

