Eid-el-Kabir: NACA urges love for people infected with HIV/AIDS

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has enjoined Nigerians to reflect on the significance of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to show love to people infected and affected by HIV/AIDS.

The Director General of the agency, Dr. Gambo Aliyu made the call on Monday in a statement in Abuja.

He said the level of stigma and discrimination against persons living with HIV/AIDS was worrisome and that showing love and happiness to one another in obedience to Almighty Allah would in turn allow people to show love and care to those infected with the disease.

Dr Aliyu said doing so would also encourage more Nigerians to get tested and treated.

He said it would also allow many people to be more open about their HIV status thereby, making the disease less frightening and dreaded.

He said: “This will also make the fight against HIV easier since the more people get treated for HIV, the less others get infected and affected by HIV.

“As true servants of Allah, we are expected to protect our neighbors as much as we protect ourselves. Doing this as it relates to HIV/AIDS is to get tested for HIV virus, do all that is necessary to remain negative if you test negative, and commence immediate treatment, if you test positive so that others don’t get the virus from you.”

“Avoid Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV virus by encouraging all pregnant mothers to attend antenatal clinics and ensure they give birth in government approved designated hospitals or with trained birth attendants.

“Adherence to treatment reduces the level of HIV in the blood to below detection which prevents transmission to others”, he added.

