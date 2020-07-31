Eid-el-Kabir: FRSC deploys 826 personnel in Enugu, urges motorists to be patient

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed no fewer than 826 personnel for Special Eid-el-Kabir Road Patrol, code-named “Operation Safe Journey’’ within Enugu State.

The FRSC Sector Commander for Enugu State, Mr Ogbonnaya Kalu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday that the personnel were made up of 198 officers, 528 regular marshals and 100 special marshals.

Kalu said the command was also deploying 14 patrol vehicles, two ambulances, one power bike and one towing truck, which would be complemented by other commercial tow services if need be during the operation.

He said that the exercise, which was officially flagged-off nationwide, would last for 11 days and would terminate on Aug. 8. The sector commander said that all the unit commands as well as the outpost and zebra station of the command in the state had been briefed and ready for a hitch-free operation.

Kalu noted that the essence of travelling is to move safely from point A to point B adding that motorists, including all road users, must be patient to get to their intended destination safely.

According to him, the operation is to ensure reduction of road crashes as well as improve the timing of rescue and emergency services of the corps.

“Other objectives include to ensure FRSC visibility on the highways; and ensuring that COVID-19 protocol is maintained in all vehicles both on the roads and in motor parks.

“We will check overloading as well as ensure traffic flow and prompt rescue operation of all crash incidences,’’ he said.

The sector commander also noted that the opportunity provided by the special Sallah operation would be used to do extensive public enlightenment and education on good driving and road habits.

He said that all personnel and vehicles being deployed by the command would be fully COVID-19 protocol compliant.

“We are moving out with face masks, gloves and sanitisers as well as observing physical distancing in our patrol vehicles with fewer men at each patrol session,’’ he said. (NAN)

