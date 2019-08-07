Eid el-Kabir: FG declares Monday, Tuesday public holidays

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has declared Monday, August 12 and Tuesday, August 13 as public holidays to mark the 2019 Eid el-Kabir celebrations.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Barr. Georgina Ekeoma Ehuriah, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement signed by Mohammed Manga, the Director (Press & Public Relations) of the ministry.

She congratulated the Muslim faithful on the occasion and called on all Nigerians, at home and in diaspora, to use the period of this year’s Eid el-Kabir celebration to embrace the virtues of love, humility, peace and sacrifice as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Mohammed (Pbuh).

She urged Nigerians to shun any form of disruptive tendencies and join hands with the Federal Government to build a peaceful, strong and united Nigeria so as to achieve an enviable Next Level of growth and development.

Barr. Ehuriah reaffirmed the determination of the President Muhammadu Buhari led-administration to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians, adding that security agencies under the Ministry had been directed to ensure the provision of adequate security, before, during and after the Eid el-Kabir celebrations.

The Permanent Secretary restated government’s desire for all Nigerians to live a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another.

