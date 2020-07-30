Eid-el Kabir: Daily Trust foundation donates food items to orphanage homes in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Trust Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Media Trust Limited, publishers of Daily Trust, Daily Trust on Saturday, Daily Trust on Sunday and Aminiya has donated food items to two orphanage homes in Kaduna State.

The items including rice, vegetable oil, palm oil, salt, Maggi, a life ram and ram feed were provided to the Jam’iyar Matan Arewa Orphanage Home, and the Malali Orphanage Home as part of the foundation’s corporate social responsibility to the less privileged in the society.

Programme Officer, Daily Trust Foundation, Immam Shuaib, who handed the items to the beneficiaries in Kaduna said the gesture was part of the foundation’s social responsibility aimed at reaching out to the most vulnerable for them to celebrate the Eid-el Kabir in a good way.

Responding to the gesture, the newly elected JMA President, Hajiya Rabi Saulawa thanked the foundation for the donation which she said will go a long way in helping the orphans.

On his part, Office Manager, Malali Orphanage Home, Sa’adu Dabo, who stated that the orphanage has 260 orphans in 95 homes, assured that the donation will be distributed to registered orphans.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App