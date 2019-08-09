Eid-el-Kabir: Buhari departs Abuja for Daura

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday departed Abuja for his hometown, Daura, Katsina State to observe the Eid-el-Kabir.

The Federal Government had on Tuesday declared Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 as public holidays to mark the 2019 Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Buhari and members of his family annually observe the Eid-El-Kabir break in Daura, Katsina state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president, alongside members of his entourage departed the Presidential Villa for Katsina via the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, after observing the two Raka’at Friday prayer at the State House Mosque.

While in Daura, the president is expected to perform the usual religious obligation of slaughtering rams immediately after the Eid-El-Kabir prayer session on Sunday.

Buhari is expected back in Abuja after the Sallah break as he planned to preside over two-day induction retreat for Ministers-designate from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20 in Abuja.

NAN reports that the ministers-designate are also expected to be sworn-in by the president on Aug. 21.(NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App