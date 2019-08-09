Eid-el-Kabir: Anambra FRSC warns motorists against reckless driving

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sector Commander, Anambra State, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Andrew Kumapayi has warned motorists against acts capable of causing road accidents during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

According to a statement issued by the FRSC Command Public Relations Officer (PRO), Route Commander Pascal Anigbo, he said the sector commander had urged commuters to drive carefully during the festive period to avoid crashes.

He also disclosed that the command would increase its patrol operations along major roads in the state to maintain the safety of lives and property.

He further advised motorists to properly service their vehicles before setting out for long journey during this period.

The statement read in part “As Nigerians prepare for the two day public holiday declared by the federal government to mark Eid-el-Kabir, commuters have been warned against acts capable of causing road traffic crashes during the period.”

Commander Kumapayi emphasized the need for thorough vehicle maintenance. He also assured Anambra people that enough personnel and patrol vehicles have been deployed to help ease the expected heavy flow of vehicles.

